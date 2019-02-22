Russ Parr Show Trending
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To Her Show After Hiatus

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Prepare yourselves Wendy Williams fans because after a two-month break due to a number of health reasons, the talk-show will be returning to her show!

Williams has been out since December after another episode with Graves’ disease which affects her thyroid and a fractured shoulder. She was originally set to sit back in her purple chair on January 14 but it was then pushed back to January 21st. At the time of the numerous pushbacks, fans speculated that the reason why Williams hadn’t returned to TV was due to cheating allegations lobbed against her husband Kevin Hunter.

Several guest hosts have taken a seat in her purple chair including Nick Cannon and Sherri Shepard but Williams is coming back the first week of March. Per PEOPLE, Williams released a statement saying she’ll be back on March 4th.

 

How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To Her Show After Hiatus was originally published on theboxhouston.com

