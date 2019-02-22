CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Kendrick Lamar, SZA Not Performing At Oscars

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — “All the Stars” are not performing at the Academy Awards, including Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

A person familiar with the decision, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t allowed to publicly discuss it, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the duo behind “All the Stars” will no longer perform at Sunday’s show because of “logistics and timing.”

Lamar and SZA will still attend the Oscars, where Lady Gaga will perform.

“All the Stars,” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack, is nominated for best original song.

The other four songs competing for the award will be performed Sunday. The nominees are “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”; “I’ll Fight” from the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary “RBG”; “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”; and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

The Oscars Won’t Have A Host But Here Are The Presenters
11 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kendrick Lamar , Lady Gaga , Oscars , SZA

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close