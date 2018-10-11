Wakanda Forever: Ryan Coogler Signs Deal To Write, Direct ‘Black Panther 2’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Coogler isn’t leaving Wakanda: The filmmaker will write and direct the sequel to “Black Panther.”

A person close to the production who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to announce the deal confirmed Coogler’s return to the Marvel franchise on Thursday. The Hollywood Reporter first reported Coogler’s widely expected involvement in the “Black Panther” sequel.

Eight months after BLACK PANTHER opened to huge numbers, Ryan Coogler has closed a deal to write & direct the sequel, which is expected to start production in late 2019 or early 2020, depending on when Coogler finishes the script and the (now super busy) talent is available. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) October 11, 2018

Neither a start date nor a release date has yet been announced.

“Black Panther” earlier this year grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, including $700 million domestically — a new record for a Marvel release.

Coogler is also a producer on the upcoming “Creed 2,” a sequel to the Coogler’s 2015 Apollo Creed film.

