Stevie J Says He And Wife Faith Evans Do It ‘Five Times A Day’

Music producer Steve J spoke about how marriage changed his relationship with wife Faith Evans at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala red carpet on Saturday.

The R&B songstress and the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star surprised fans when they revealed that they had tied the knot over the summer.

“I got to put in more work, know what I’m saying? I upped it from three to five times a day,” Stevie shared with PEOPLE.

“I knew he was going to go there with it,” adds Evans. “I already knew.”

Evans, who has been nominated eight times, won in 1997 for her and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ “I’ll Be Missing You,” a song which Stevie produced. He also won that same year for his work on Puff Daddy’s first album “No Way Out” on which the track appears.

According to TMZ, Faith and Stevie said “I do” in their Las Vegas hotel room last July but the couple didn’t get their wedding bands until recently.

“We actually just got rings and they’re very simple,” Evans tells PEOPLE. “We didn’t have rings until last week.”

“Week before last week, actually,” Stevie adds.

Stevie confirmed his relationship with Faith in December 2016 during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“I’ve known her for like 25 years,” he said. “We was like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more.”

Faith was previously married to late rapper Notorious B.I.G. and Todd Russaw, whom she divorced in 2011.

