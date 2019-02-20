AT&T’s ‘Dream In Black’ Wants To Highlight You!

Like the TJMS AT&T celebrated Black History and culture all year, not just during Black History Month. Their Dream In Black inititive is always active, but during Black History Month they’re celebrating 28 “future makers.”

Corey Anthony, AT&T’s Chief Diversity Officer, says that they recognize the importance of looking back but they always remember to look forward.

So far the Dream In Black 28 campaign has 27 people but the 28th spot is for someone making a difference in their community. If you or someone you know is making a positive impact on the community nominate them or yourself by sharing a video on Facebook with the hashtag #DreamInBlack.

The winner will get to go to LA and attend “a really cool event.”

