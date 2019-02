Guy’s favorite part about performing at comedy clubs is getting ready. When all of the comedian’s are backstage they go back and forth with each other and it’s hilarious. But, there is noting better than the sidewalk show. Outside of the comedy club you wan often find comedians playing the dozens and there are no boundaries. This is also where they find out if a new comedian is tough enough to make it in the business.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: