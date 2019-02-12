CLOSE
The Black Beat
Travis Scott Fans Rush Doors After Rapper’s Show Postponed

(AP Photo)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police shot pepper balls to disperse a crowd that rushed the doors of an arena after rapper Travis Scott suddenly postponed a sold-out concert.

Authorities say some fans rushed the doors of the BOK Center Monday night after learning of the show’s postponement. Video from outside the arena showed fans trying to enter despite a large marquee that read “POSTPONED.”

One fan also threw a water bottle at the arena’s doors, causing the glass to crack. Authorities say no injuries were reported

On Twitter, Scott said “last minute production issues” were to blame, and that the show was rescheduled to March 26.

The Houston rapper had performed Sunday night at the Grammy Awards and during the halftime show of this year’s Super Bowl.

