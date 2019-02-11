Mayor Turner Announces Hire Houston Youth Is Open For Summer 2019

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hire Houston Youth jobs program is open for summer 2019.

All youth ages 16 to 24 in the Houston area can apply for paid jobs and internships in many kinds of industries, non-profit organizations and businesses as well as City of Houston government.

Visit http://www.hirehoustonyouth.org to apply. Click on the “youth” tab, create an account, and choose a job to apply for. We also encourage youth to follow Hire Houston Youth on social media on Instagram and Twitter @hireHOUyouth.

“Hire Houston Youth empowers young people from many walks of life to ‘earn and learn’ as they plan and train for full-time jobs in Houston’s dynamic economy,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Selected applicants will be paid at least $8 per hour for at least 7 weeks during the summer, and some employers are seeking immediate placements.

Companies such as American Pool Houston are looking to hire 400 lifeguards at various community pools, for example. Other employers include McDonald’s, United Airlines, Texas Department of Transportation, Houston Airport System, MD Anderson Cancer Center, iT’z Pizza and non-profit organizations like Urban Enrichment Institute, Houston Food Bank and more.

More employers are urged to join the program. Mayor Turner has set a goal of 10,000 jobs for summer 2019, up from 7,500 last year. He started the program in 2016 with 2,500 jobs.

In lieu of providing summer jobs, employers can make a tax deductible $2,500 donation to sponsor a subsidized youth to work at a non-profit organization, and/or become vendor at a job or career fair.

To sign up, employers should visit hirehoustonyouth.org and create an employer account.

In addition to participating in Hire Houston Youth, young people will have the chance to seek employment by participating in summer job and career fairs at City of Houston multi-service centers, Lone Star College – Victory campus, George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston Food Bank, and other locations. Voter registration and resources for youth and families will be on site.

