Hollywood has descended upon the Staples Center in LA for music’s biggest night. Hosted by Alicia Keys, who showed up in a dazzling red gown, the Grammys will feature performances by Cardi B, Diana Ross and Lady Gaga. And we’re super excited for the highly anticipated Motown and tribute to the late Aretha Franklin featuring Andra Day, Yolanda Adams and Fantasia.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Offset (L) and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,kiari cephus,cardi b

2. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,jada pinkett smith,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards

3. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Jennifer Lopez attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,jennifer lopez

4. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,jennifer lopez,alex rodriguez – baseball player

5. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Janelle Monae (C) and Deep Cotton attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,janelle monae,staples center,grammy awards,chuck lightning,nate wonder

6. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Janelle Monáe attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,janelle monae,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards

7. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Alicia Keys attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,alicia keys,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards

8. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,alicia keys,awards ceremony,staples center,swizz beatz,grammy awards

9. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Pusha T attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,pusha t

10. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Leon Bridges attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,leon bridges

11. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: H.E.R. attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,gabi wilson

12. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: H.E.R. attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,gabi wilson

13. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Jeannie Mai attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,jeannie mai

14. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Camila Cabello attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,staples center,grammy awards,camila cabello

15. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Major attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards

16. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Questlove attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,questlove

17. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Nina Parker attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards

18. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Zuri Hall attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,staples center,grammy awards,zuri hall

19. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Miley Cyrus attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,grammy awards,miley cyrus