Kamala Harris Talks Wanting To Legalize Weed, Not Being Black Enough And Her White Husband [Watch]

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she supports legalizing marijuana because “I think it gives a lot of people joy,” she said, “And we need more joy.”

Harris chopped it up with The Breakfast Club crew on Monday and was asked about reports that she actually opposed the legalization of marijuana at the federal level.

“That’s not true. Look, I joke about it, I have joked about it. Half my family is from Jamaica, are you kidding me,” she said.

Harris then acknowledged that she herself has indulge in the drug.

“I have. And I inhaled. I did inhale,” she responded. “It was a long time ago but yes. I just broke news.” Harris then confirmed that she smoked weed in college and that “it was a joint.”

Asked whether she would smoke again if it was legal, Harris replied: “I think that it gives a lot of people joy and we need more joy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Breakfast Club hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God asked the California lawmaker to address the debate happening online about her race. One of the hosts cited a meme that said Harris is “not African-American” because her parents were immigrants born in India and Jamaica.

“So I was born in Oakland, and raised in the United States except for the years that I was in high school in Montreal, Canada,” Harris responded. “And look, this is the same thing they did to Barack (Obama). This is not new to us and so I think that we know what they are trying to do.”

“They are trying to do what has been happening over the last two years, which is powerful voices trying to sow hate and division, and so we need to recognize when we’re being played,” she added.

Harris was also asked how she responds to people who question “the legitimacy of your blackness.”

“I think they don’t understand who black people are,” she replied. “I’m not going to spend my time trying to educate people about who black people are. Because right now, frankly, I’m focused on, for example, an initiative that I have that is called the ‘LIFT Act’ that is about lifting folks out of poverty,” she said via Newsweek.

“I’m black, and I’m proud of being black,” she said later in the interview. “I was born black. I will die black, and I’m not going to make excuses for anybody because they don’t understand.”

And to folks who have a problem with the fact that she married a white man, Harris had this to say…

“Look, I love my husband, and he happened to be the one that I chose to marry, because I love him—and that was that moment in time, and that’s it,” Harris said. “And he loves me,” she added laughing.

