If you’re trying to lose weight try to avoid these methods because they don’t work! Do not try to only eat one thing like a “soup diet” because that can be boring and you’ll lose motivation. Also avoid getting rid of your favorite snack because then when you get to have it you’ll over eat. Try to have your favorite snacks in moderation instead.

