Reverend Al Sharpton On The State Of The Union Address

Last night Donald Trump gave his State of the Union Address and while some people are impressed with the job he did, Reverend Al Sharpton was not impressed. He actually said that “the bar is so low,” anytime Trump doesn’t completely fail or put his foot in his mouth people act like he won.

He made no progress, he is still “baiting for this wall” and he completely ignored the “racial division and atmosphere” that he adds to.

Sharpton was disappointed but not surprised that “he didn’t go anywhere near race” or issues that matter to our community in the 90 minute speech.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: