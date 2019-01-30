Reverend Al Sharpton: Jussie Smollett “Is Now A Victim Of What He Fought Against’

| 01.30.19
Reverend Al Sharpton calls he racist and homophobic attack on Empire Star Jussie Smollett a “reminder of the times that we are living in.” We have seen time and time again that in “the era of Trump” hateful “people feel empowered to express their hate.”

According to reports the men that attacked Smollett were wearing MAGA hats and yelled “this is MAGA country.” If they were wearing MAGA hats Sharpton feels “the president should have said ‘my brand doesn’t stand for that;'” but he’s been silent.

Sharpton just talked to Smollett on Sunday and feels the saddest part of this all is that “he is now a victim of what he fought against.”

