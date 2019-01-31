RussRant: Sarah Sanders Believes God Wanted Trump To Be President

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said out loud that God wanted Donald Trump to be President. What? “Don’t put that on God,” Russ says. Yesterday all of his National security people testified and basically exposed that Trump has been lying. And how did he react? By saying that none of these people (that he appointed) know what they’re talking about and they’re uneducated.

