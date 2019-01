Guy takes gripes from listeners and one listener has a gripe with unnecessary jobs. Cheryl from Cleveland hates when jobs are created because people are lazy and inconsiderate. For example, crossing guards should not be mandatory because people should have enough sense to slow down and use caution in school zones! Another example, is “shopping cart wranglers,” why don’t people just put their carts away?!

