People have really started treating their dogs like their babies and Guy finds it gross. It’s okay to bring your dog for car rides and walks but there are some places that dogs shouldn’t be allowed. There is no reason Guy should see a dog in the grocery store as he’s shopping for apples. Dogs are not people!
2 thoughts on “Guy’s Gripe: Your Dog Is Not Your Baby!”
