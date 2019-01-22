Inside Her Story: The Furlough Cheesecake

The government shutdown is affecting hundreds of thousands of people, including sisters Nikki Howard and Jaqi Wright.

The sisters have decided to make lemonade from lemons and they’ve started a cheesecake business called Furlough Cheesecake.

They’ve been doing interviews all over and orders have really picked up. But, things really took off when Ellen DeGeneres bought one of their cakes for $20,000!

The sisters say they were like, “oh my God it’s Ellen,” and are even still in disbelief.

They have so many orders that customers should expect to receive their orders about 2-3 weeks after they place their orders. But, they’re still growing and expanding! They’re currently in the process of moving to a space that’ll allow them to bake up to 300 cakes per day.

You can visit their site and place an order online at www.thefurloughcheesecake.com. If you don’t want to order a cake but still want to help furloughed workers, there’s a donate button on their website and that money will go straight to government workers in need.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: