HBO Orders ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ From Robin Thede And Issa Rae

HBO’s love affair with the talented Issa Rae continues to blossom as the cabler has officially given a series order for her half-hour sketch show, which Rae will executive produce alongside Robin Thede.

As reported by Deadline, Theade will also star in “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” which will be “written and directed by an array of black women,” and will also have narrative sketches with a core cast composed of black women in addition to celebrity guests.

The project is part of Rae’s overall deal with HBO.

I created “A Black Lady Sketch Show” because I love how many insanely funny black women are grinding in these comedy streets! It’s time the WORLD recognizes. This show is going to be epic and @IssaRae & I are so honored to be bringing this project to @HBO! https://t.co/MK1JD2Qyyl — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 28, 2019

As noted by Complex, Thede previously served as the creator, executive producer, and host of BET’s late-night show “The Rundown with Robin Thede,” which ran for one season. Prior to that she was the head writer and correspondent for Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.” She is currently developing a scripted project for ABC.

Rae, meanwhile, earned an Emmy nomination for her hit HBO series “Insecure” and she can next be seen in Universal’s upcoming “Little.”

