Issa Rae Lands Lead In ‘Lovebirds’

Issa Rae has teamed with Kumail Nanjiani to star in “The Lovebirds,” a romantic comedy from Paramount that will be helmed by Michael Showalter, who directed Nanjiani in the surprise hit “The Big Sick.”

According to THR, the script centers on a couple (Nanjiani and Rae) on the brink of a breakup. The pair subsequently become embroiled in a bizarre and hijinks-filled murder mystery, and as they get close to clearing their names and solving the case, the twosome need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

The project goes into production at the end of January.

Nanjiani is best known for the HBO comedy “Silicon Valley.” “The Big Sick” also earned him and his co-writer wife Emily V. Gordon an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. He will next be seen in Fox’s action-comedy “Stuber,” set to open July 12.

Rae is the star and co-creator of the HBO comedy “Insecure.” She next features in the comedy “Little” from Universal set to bow April 12.

