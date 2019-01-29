Black Moms Matter: What If Your Kid Befriended A Bear?

| 01.29.19
A three-year-old boy was missing for three days and when he was found he told is parents he was saved by a bear. Kym says the first thing she’d ask Joshua “why didn’t the bear bring you home?!” Sherri would explain the difference between a hairy man and a bear. What would you do?

