Stephen Belafonte Calls Mel B A ‘Fake Victim’ Who ‘Has No Proof Just Allegations’

Mel B’s ex Stephen Belafonte took to Instagram to break his silence for the first time since the Spice Girlreleased her tell-all memoir “Brutally Honest,” and he accuses her of lying about the horrific abuse that allegedly transpired during their marriage.

He wrote:

“I have been very quiet to Melanie’s lies because I wanted to protect my children but now with this book full of lies that contradicts everything that she said in her deposition her story has changed so many times. She has no proof just allegations I came to court with all the proof and walked away victoriously has she settled with Lorraine and myself so the truth could not come out then turned around and wrote a book full of lies that contradicts everything that she said in her deposition!!”

According to Stephen, Mel B’s accuses him of things he claims he’d never do.

“She said horrifically bizarre things – that I beat her, I ran a pornography company, I was a sex trafficker, I beat our dog, random things to garner some attention. I could not stop what Melanie started. She made these allegations to get a tactical advantage. She wanted everything, all the money and full custody of Madison. She knows when she goes out and makes these allegations, they’re going to go everywhere, she did it purposefully. She did it to try to bash me so I would have to take her deal. But she doesn’t understand one thing about me – I could lose it all, but I’m never gonna lose my daughter. When she took her away I just had to work harder to get her back.’”

He raged: “After my wife’s allegations over a year and a half ago that I may harm our beautiful daughter, I went from seeing my daughter two times a week in a room with a person to make sure I did not harm her to having about 85% custody right now!!!!”

Belafonte insists Mel used accusations of violence to “cover up her own drug addiction.”

“If I really am this horrible abusive man why would Melanie not be fighting with everything she has left in her body for me to not be the primary parent in our seven-year-old life??

“It’s because after Melanie put these allegations out she came to me with her lawyers and asked that I relinquished all parental rights and relinquished all rights to any money and then I realized what she had done her dirty tactics and then she had to keep pretending that it was true and be the fake victim that she is!”

You care to read Stephen’s version of events here.

