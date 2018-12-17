CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Mel B Says She Had Her Vagina Cleansed Following Split From Stephen Belafonte

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos)

Mel B says she has “a perfect vagina” now that she underwent a vaginal cleanse to purge herself of ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girls singer split from Belafonte in 2017 after 10 years of marriage, and the pair swiftly became embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Mel also accused her ex of being abusive and secretly recording them during sex.

After calling it quits, she wanted to erase his memory from her vaginal walls so Mel confesses that she had her va-jay-jay scraped!

“What I did was a bit like, and I say this very candidly but it’s actually very important, a bit like a rape victim,” she said on an episode of the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast. “When you’ve been raped, you wanna scrub any remnants off your body, inside, outside, of that person, so you can just erase it.”

‘’I went to Dr. Matlock and I said, ‘I don’t want to feel like the last person that was inside my vagina was this monster,’” she continued. “He examined me and he said, ‘Legally there’s nothing I can do about that because you don’t need anything done.’ I said could he just go in there and get everything out, but then pack it with fresh tissue.”

“It’s very pretty apparently… I have a perfect vagina,” she added.

Mel B and Belafonte wed in Las Vegas in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Madison, in 2011. She has since penned a memoir about their relationship titled “Brutally Honest.”

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
26 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

divorce , Mel B , Stephen Belafonte

3 thoughts on “Mel B Says She Had Her Vagina Cleansed Following Split From Stephen Belafonte

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close