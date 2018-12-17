Mel B Says She Had Her Vagina Cleansed Following Split From Stephen Belafonte

Mel B says she has “a perfect vagina” now that she underwent a vaginal cleanse to purge herself of ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girls singer split from Belafonte in 2017 after 10 years of marriage, and the pair swiftly became embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Mel also accused her ex of being abusive and secretly recording them during sex.

After calling it quits, she wanted to erase his memory from her vaginal walls so Mel confesses that she had her va-jay-jay scraped!

“What I did was a bit like, and I say this very candidly but it’s actually very important, a bit like a rape victim,” she said on an episode of the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast. “When you’ve been raped, you wanna scrub any remnants off your body, inside, outside, of that person, so you can just erase it.”

‘’I went to Dr. Matlock and I said, ‘I don’t want to feel like the last person that was inside my vagina was this monster,’” she continued. “He examined me and he said, ‘Legally there’s nothing I can do about that because you don’t need anything done.’ I said could he just go in there and get everything out, but then pack it with fresh tissue.”

“It’s very pretty apparently… I have a perfect vagina,” she added.

Mel B and Belafonte wed in Las Vegas in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Madison, in 2011. She has since penned a memoir about their relationship titled “Brutally Honest.”

