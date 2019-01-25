Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: 'Sick And Tired Of The Government Shutdown'

By now we are all sick of the government shutdown. The president and his crew do not understand real life. His daughter in-law Laura Trump, proved that they really don’t understand what families are going through when she said, “it is a little bit of pain but it’s going to be for the future of our country.” Going without basic necessities is not “a little bit of pain.” This shutdown is ridiculous.

