Roland Martin: Where Are We When It Comes To Streaming?

Lately more and more people have been shifting away from cable television and to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

Roland Martin talks to Mario Armstrong of the Today Show. Who says “more and more people are glowingly cutting their cable,” including him.

The question is where are we in this? Where are the Black streaming services? Armstrong says there are several “African american and black and ethnic destinations that look like Netflix” in the works. Urban Movie Channel is a Black owned streaming service similar to Netflix.

Armstrong says “the more niche” you are the better. If you want to create a service of “just black kids cartoons” or “single Black female” go for it,”that thing would blow up.”

Martin says the important thing to remember is that “it’s about controlling out narrative.”

