If your friend’s husband hit on you what would you do? Sherri had a friend who’s husband grabbed her butt, and she never told her. They had just gotten married and Sherri didn’t want to ruin her happiness. They’re divorced now but Sherri doesn’t regret not telling her because she doesn’t think she would have believed her back then.

