Wendy Williams Show Returns With Don Lemon As Host

Fans of Wendy Williams’ talk show were surprised to see Don Lemon filling in for her on Monday. The daytime diva is taking another week off as she recoups from a shoulder injury.

Lemon joined a trio of notable women who held it down for Williams because “it takes four people to make up” for her absence.

Wendy was scheduled to return from holiday break on January 7, but the talk show was delayed another week, as explained on the show’s official Instagram account:

“Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, January 14, 2019. After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch,” the post read.

"I felt that I had to speak for my group, my people or nobody else was going to…"@DonLemon on why he initially spoke out about the Kevin Hart controversy: "I needed him and society to see sort of the error of our ways when it comes to homophobia in our society." pic.twitter.com/ELpk13hSJo — The View (@TheView) January 11, 2019

Don was on a guest hosting panel that included Elizabeth Wagmeister from Variety and Page Six TV, actor/comedian Heather McDonald, and Judge Faith Jenkins.

“Wendy is on the mend. She will be back next Monday,” said Lemon. “We love you Wendy, we’re rooting for you, we want you to be back, we want you to be 400 percent.”

Fans previously took to social media to voice concern for Williams after she was slurred her speech on the December 20 episode of her show. She blamed it on the pain meds she had taken for her shoulder injury.

“As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life,” she wrote. “In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE