CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

‘How She Doin?’ – Wendy Williams Pushes Back Return

Leave a comment

Wendy Williams has again pushed back her return to her daytime talk show. She was originally set to come back June 7 but the ailing 54-year-old won’t grace your small screens until Jan. 14, according to reports.

Before the holiday, the media diva announced she was taking a week off to heal from a fractured shoulder. According to a Variety, guest hosts will fill in until she returns. The hosts have not  announced yet.

Fans and colleagues are concerned about Wendy’s health, and believe her condition is worse than she’s letting on. As noted by SandraRose, Williams has shown signs of neurological decline lately, including slurred speech, absent staring, and decreased mobility.

Last week, rumors swirled that her husband, Kevin Hunter, held a staff meeting and popped off about leaks to the press.

“Kevin sat down the entire ‘Wendy’ staff on Monday morning,” a source told Radar Online. “Everyone thought Kevin was going to provide an update on Wendy’s health, but instead Kevin ranted for almost an hour about the leaks coming out of the show to the press.”

Hunter allegedly read “specific articles and headlines” in an “intimidating voice” to employees.

He was overly paranoid about any info about their private life leaking,” the insider said. “The strange part was he provided no update on Wendy’s health, when she would be back or how she was feeling, which was clearly info that everyone at the show needs to do their jobs,” the insider said. “He was threatening that whomever was the source would be caught.”

And Hunter is said to be “testing the staff by leaking out information to certain people to see if he can catch someone.”

As previously reported, Hunter is rumored to have sold a home he shared with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. The house was reportedly located less than 10 miles from the home he shares with Wendy and their son, Kevin Hunter, Jr.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Favorite Reality TV Divas
48 photos
Black TV talk show hosts , The Wendy Williams Show

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close