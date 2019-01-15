Nicholas Ashe Is Making His Broadway Debut In ‘Choir Boy’

You know him as Michah from Queen Sugar, but his real name is Nicholas Ashe. He’s taking his talents to the stage for his Broadway debut in Chior Boy.

Ashe calls working with Tarell Alvin McCraney, who is the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight “unreal.”

Chior Boy, like Moonlight is a production “questioning the black gay male’s position in society.” It follows five boys at an all male all black institution who join together to re purpose old negro spirituals.

For all of you Queen Sugar fans, don’t worry season 4 will be out this summer. The play runs through Feb. 24 and as soon as that’s done he’ll “hop on a plane and go to Oprah camp.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: