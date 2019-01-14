Roland Martin: Dr. Steve Perry Has A New Talk Show

Roland Martin talks to Dr. Steve Perry who is known for his work with children and in education. He’s now trying his hand at his own talk show. CBS called and asked him if he’d like to do a daytime talk show and he agreed.

The show is called Breakthrough and it will feature “people having real breakthroughs,” Perry says. It won’t be a wild show with a lot of drama and “chair throwing” because, “I’m a social worker,” he says, “I work with people’s children,” so his name can’t be attached to foolishness.

Breakthrough will be airing for a two week trial run in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Orlando, and Charlotte. The show is something Perry is “very very excited and proud of.”

