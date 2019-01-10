Mo’Nique Has Advice For Tiffany Haddish Following Her NYE Show

Oscar winner Mo’Nique is set to kick off her Vegas residency this week and when Page Six caught up with her, she offered some advice for Tiffany Haddish, who just bombed at a New Year’s Eve gig in Miami.

“The advice I would give her is keep on going and don’t judge yourself harshly,” Mo told the publication. “That was one show, one night, the next one is coming.”

She added: “Tell me other times you heard of Tiffany Haddish bomb? So let’s just put it off to, she had a bad night, she had a bad moment. Let’s put it to that before you want to just throw her away. That’s what is so disheartening. … We are so quick to throw away and go onto the next instead of saying, ‘OK she had one bad night.’ Now people are saying, ‘Now you have got to prove you are good because you had one bad moment.’”

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

Haddish reportedly forgot jokes for her stand-up after partying till 7 a.m. before her epic fail of show, where fans walked out. The “Girls Trip” star later confirmed, “I wish it was better Miami,” but told TMZ, “I worked all the way up until New Year’s. So I get out to Miami and I want to celebrate all this prosperity, this greatness … and I might have went a little bit overboard.”

Mo’Nique noted her approach to performing: “I’m old-school… venues and sizes doesn’t mean anything to me, because if you paid your money to come see me I don’t care if it’s 300, 3,000 or three [people]. I got to give you my best.”

Mo is scheduled to appear at The Sayers Club at SLS Las Vegas beginning Friday.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE