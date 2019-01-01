Tiffany Haddish Booed At NYE Show

She ain’t ready! It appears things didn’t go too well for Tiffany Haddish last night (New Years Eve) in Miami. It seems she wasn’t … er… “connecting” with the audience and some even started leaving during her show.

Haddish’s set was at the James L. Knight Center and it was a full house. Unfortunately, as we just told you, something wasn’t working. She wasn’t funny. Nobody was laughing. Hell, at one point, as some people started leaving, she said:

“This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever.”

WARNING: Graphic Language

Yeah, you’re right about that, Tiff! Anyway, during her routine, Haddish talks about her mom getting out of a mental institution … she says she told her mom to punch her in the back and burp her. She also griped about her family asking her for money. She says her sister wanted a refrigerator and a new stove, but Tiffany said she told her sister she had just paid her rent, so she just gave her a cooler.

Tiffany changed things up, cracked open a bottle of Ciroc and started drinking with the audience.

She did respond to her critics on Twitter afterwards.

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

For some reason, we can’t help but think of what Katt Williams had to say about Tiffany not being NOT being ready for prime time.

“She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody, Katt said back in September on the “Frank and Wanda in the Morning” show.

And for good measure, he added:

“She had a white husband for all of the 14 years she’s been doing comedy and then all of a sudden divorced him. Then said he abused her. Then wrote a book. Then said he didn’t and then now we’re at Brad Pitt,” he said, alluding to Haddish’s joke that she was dating Brad Pitt. Williams implied that jokes like that were the rising comedian’s way of appealing to white audiences.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

