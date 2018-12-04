Know Your Worth: Mo’Nique Announces Las Vegas Residency; Tamron Hall Is Officially Back

Two Black women who waited for the money and respect they believed they had earned have been rewarded for their confidence and patience. Comedian Mo’Nique who spent the year chasing controversy by calling out everyone from Oprah and Tyler Perry to Netflix, announced that she is now doing a Las Vegas residency staring in January.

You may remember that the comedian called for a Netflix boycott after she said they lowballed her with an offer of $500K to do a comedy special while offering Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer millions.

Tamron Hall has been out of television when she left NBC after they offered Megyn Kelly a $65 million dollqr contract to replace the hour that she and Al Roker, Jr. were already getting great ratings doing together.

After signing with Harvey Weinstein, the #MeToo movement blew up along with his company, effectively eliminating that deal. Now, Tamron has announced she will return to daytime TV with a deal through Disney that will debut next fall.

Exciting #MondayMorning news! Thrilled to announce that @Hearst Television Stations will be airing my new @Disney /ABC syndicated talk show next fall. Looking forward to sharing stories about extraordinary people and building our community, where everyone is invited every day. pic.twitter.com/o2gb7tGukQ — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) December 3, 2018

Do you think these ladies were right to stand up for their true worth? Have they inspired you to do the same?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: