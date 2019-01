Last night Trump addressed the country and of course he lied, a lot. People actually were taking bets on how many times Trump could lie. How sad is that? People expect the President of the United States to lie so much they set out to make money from it. The saddest thing about last night is that Trump showed he has no desire to reopen the government without getting his wall.

