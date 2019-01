Tonight Donald Trump is going to get on national TV and “lie and scare the hell out of you.” He wants his wall and he is losing his battle. He reportedly chose to go for this wall to make immigration his “thing” on the campaign trail to appeal to his audience. His supporters are scared to death of “the browning of America.” So, tonight is going to be all about “saving face!”

