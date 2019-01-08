Facebook Shuts Down R. Kelly Support Page For Shaming And ‘Bullying’ Accusers

A Facebook page reportedly made by fans of R. Kelly to discredit the accusers participating in the Lifetime docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” has been removed after it violated Facebook’s terms of use.

According to The Blast, the page, titled “Surviving Lies,” was removed Monday after Facebook claimed, “The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed. We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

After the page was brought to light, many criticized the members for shaming accusers after mugshots were posted of the men and women involved in the show and accusations were made against their character.

It’s unclear if Kelly was actually supporting the Facebook page, but there were private text messages included allegedly between the artist and his accusers, like Asante McGee and Faith Rodgers, which were shown to discredit the stories told by the women.

A website, “www.survivinglies.com,” was also registered on January 7, but does not yet have any content available.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE