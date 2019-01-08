R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Kelly Addresses Their Abusive Relationship On Instagram

R. Kelly’s ex-wife,Andrea Kelly, who claims the singer abused her during their marriage, has added her voice to the chorus of celebrities who have shared their opinions about Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries that aired in three parts last week.

Andrea has been very vocal about her experiences with the R&B hitmaker, and in a new post on Instagram, she addressed the doubters and naysayers who don’t believe her sob tale.

“Though some want “expose” the pain-filled, scared, abused women I was…..STOP! I AM No longer afraid,” she wrote in her post that came after folks slammed her for singing along to an R. Kelly song in a newly surfaced video.

“No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I ‘didn’t choose wisely.’ NO MORE! Don’t speak about MY GROWTH OR JOURNEY especially if you have NEVER BEEN ABUSED.”

She continued, “From covering bruises and saying you ‘bumped into the counter’ to telling his co-workers he a wonderful provider and a ‘good man’ to avoid a beating for saying the opposite… I was you! I want you to know you don’t have to cover for your abuser ANY MORE!!! It took a lot of therapy and even more tears to know what I know TODAY!!!! Oh did I say TODAY!!!! PS….WHAT I DID or SAID SHOULD NEVER BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHY I DID IT OR SAID IT. Do your research on #domesticviolence and the #cycles #signs and #effects before you deem yourself JUDGE AND JURY!!! OH I HAVE SOOOO MUCH MORE TO SAY AND I WILL VERY SOON!”

A rep for Andrea spoke to @tmz_tv and said this newly surfaced clip of her singing Kelly’s “Happy People” “in no way should be perceived as an extension of support for R. Kelly, but should be viewed as a statement of her strength and not having been defeated.”

A rep also said Andrea isn’t against her contacting their children, who are reportedly all aware of the accusations against their famous father.

