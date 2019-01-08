R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Kelly Addresses Their Abusive Relationship On Instagram

R. Kelly’s ex-wife,Andrea Kelly, who claims the singer abused her during their marriage, has added her voice to the chorus of celebrities who have shared their opinions about Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries that aired in three parts last week.
Andrea has been very vocal about her experiences with the R&B hitmaker, and in a new post on Instagram, she addressed the doubters and naysayers who don’t believe her sob tale.
“Though some want “expose” the pain-filled, scared, abused women I was…..STOP! I AM No longer afraid,” she wrote in her post that came after folks slammed her for singing along to an R. Kelly song in a newly surfaced video.
“No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I ‘didn’t choose wisely.’ NO MORE! Don’t speak about MY GROWTH OR JOURNEY especially if you have NEVER BEEN ABUSED.”
She continued, “From covering bruises and saying you ‘bumped into the counter’ to telling his co-workers he a wonderful provider and a ‘good man’ to avoid a beating for saying the opposite… I was you! I want you to know you don’t have to cover for your abuser ANY MORE!!! It took a lot of therapy and even more tears to know what I know TODAY!!!! Oh did I say TODAY!!!! PS….WHAT I DID or SAID SHOULD NEVER BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHY I DID IT OR SAID IT. Do your research on #domesticviolence and the #cycles #signs and #effects before you deem yourself JUDGE AND JURY!!! OH I HAVE SOOOO MUCH MORE TO SAY AND I WILL VERY SOON!”
A rep for Andrea spoke to @tmz_tv and said this newly surfaced clip of her singing Kelly’s “Happy People” “in no way should be perceived as an extension of support for R. Kelly, but should be viewed as a statement of her strength and not having been defeated.”
A rep also said Andrea isn’t against her contacting their children, who are reportedly all aware of the accusations against their famous father.
7 thoughts on “R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Kelly Addresses Their Abusive Relationship On Instagram”
I wonder who in R Kelly Family molested him and his brother? We black folks love to protect our family identity when we are abuse. If his mom didn’t spend so much time in that church house and pay more attention to her own dam family instead of her church family, this mess may have not happened
His brother Carey Kelly did a radio interview where he says that their older sister Theresa molested them when their mother was at work.
I have no sympathy whatsoever for Andrea Kelly.
Women who CHOOSE to remain in abusive relationships have very LOW SELF-ESTEEM.
They obviously DO NOT LOVE THEMSELVES.
IF THEY DID, THEY WOULD LEAVE AND BE HAPPY!!!
If it weren’t for OUR community giving R. Kelly a “pass”-
His PEDOPHILE ass would be in JAIL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
She seems more opportunistic than a victim. Saw her on several shows and she was barely dressed and doing things promoting and advertising sexuality. Doesn’t seem like the things a person from a abusive relationship would be comfortable doing, especially a sexually abusive relationship.
I Believe ALL INVOLVED are **NUTS** People saw The CELEBRITY STATUS!! And The Association To Being With R. Kelly!! Folks wanted The MONEY and The LIFESTYLE!! You Could go on ForEver with Comments to this TRAGIC MESSSsss! I just HOPE THAT These Women Get The HELP THEY NEED!!
You can look in R. Kelly’s eyes and tell her is nuts. I wonder what his mom passed away from.