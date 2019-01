Lots of changes happen in the new year and one of the most exciting changes is that Damon Williams has a new title! Over the holiday break his daughter gave birth to a little boy so Damon is a grandpa. But he feels too young to be called grandpa, so he and Tom try to come up with a cooler name. They agreed on Gucci Pop…what do you think?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: