Kym and Sherri are off today so in the funny chair we have Dominique and Torrei Hart. And of course Tom likes to start the show off with “some mess!” The first thing he wanted to talk about was how Kevin Hart bought his whole crew cars. Torrei said she heard about it and just knew she was going to have a new car waiting for her when she got home; she didn’t.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: