Pleasure P Gets Busted For DUI, Asks Cops To Call Shaquille O’Neal

TMZ reports, Pleasure P was busted for DUI in Miami Saturday just hours after celebrating his 34th birthday.

P was reportedly booked for DUI, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and resisting an officer. He has since been released after posting bail.

P was seen weaving in and out of lanes and was estimated to be driving over 100 MPH. His blood alcohol level was allegedly twice the legal limit. Cops reportedly said Pleasure P asked to call Shaq and Flo Rida. Those requests were denied.

2 thoughts on “Pleasure P Gets Busted For DUI, Asks Cops To Call Shaquille O’Neal

