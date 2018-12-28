Miami Quarterback N’kosi Perry Won’t Play Because Of Porn Posted To Snapchat

We don’t know what young and upcoming University of Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry was thinking when he made a super stupid move that showed his immaturity.

Yep, he may be ready on the field, but it’s what he did off the field that has come back to haunt him and cost him his starting position on the team.

Here’s the deal. Perry, the U-M starting quarterback, posted a video to his Snapchat account in mid-September that showed two unidentified individuals engaging in sexual intercourse. Somehow – and it’s not too hard to figure out – the x-rated vid resurfaced among the Miami student body late last month. Oops! That’s obviously not a good look for the team and the school. Something had to give. In a statement late last week, the football program said it was aware of the video and “the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete.”

Mark Richt says that Malik Rosier will start the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday for Miami. Asked if N'Kosi Perry is suspended, he said Perry is available to play. — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) December 26, 2018

Well, the “posting has been addressed with the student-athlete” statement kinda, sorta tells you what up, it doesn’t come right out say what will be N’Kosi Perry’s fate as far as who will start under center for today’s game. Now we know. Head coach Mark Richt confirmed on Wednesday that Malik Rosier (pictured immediately below), not Perry, will get the start at quarterback for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl game against Wisconsin.

Richt, who reprimanded Perry earlier this season for acting juvenile by flashing money in an Instagram video, said Wednesday that Perry has not exactly been suspended for the bowl game [5:15pm Eastern, ESPN/ESPN App].

“He’s not suspended,” Richt told reporters, according to the Miami Herald. “He is available to play as of right now, but we feel like Malik was the guy that’s going to give us the best shot.”

Like the redshirt freshman Perry, Rosier, a fifth-year senior, has started six games this season. Perry had started the last three contests of the regular season after wresting the job away from Rosier.

If you’re not familiar, this season, Rosier has completed 53.5 percent of his 144 passes for 1,007 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for another 210 yards and six more touchdowns.

