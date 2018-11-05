CLOSE
Shaquille O’Neal, Ken Jeong Team For Reality TV Comedy Pilot

((AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong are trying out as comedy teammates.

TBS said it has ordered a reality series pilot that will test the pair’s ability to take on odd jobs.

The pilot, with the working title Unqualified, could be the basis for a series.

The concept: O’Neal and Jeong try to master jobs including mall rent-a-cop, substitute schoolteacher and train conductor.

TBS said basketball great and sports commentator O’Neal and doctor-turned-actor Jeong showed their chemistry when they appeared on the series “Drop The Mic.”

In a joint statement, O’Neal and Jeon said they are “built to hustle.”

Jeong’s credits include Crazy Rich Asians, ‘The Hangover and Dr. Ken.

O’Neal has appeared or done voice-overs in films including Scary Move 4 and The Lego Movie.

