Eddie Murphy Shows Off All His Children During Huge Family Photo

Eddie Murphy showed off a rare private moment during holiday pictures with all of his children, including the debut of his new baby boy!

The comedian’s daughter with Nicole Murphy, Bria, posted multiple photos of the family together over Christmas, including all 10 children.

Along with Bria and new son, Max Charles, Murphy proudly stood among Shayne Audra, Zola Ivy, Bella Zahra, Izzy Oona, Miles Mitchell, Christian and Eric.

Max is the second child for Murphy and fiancée Paige Butcher, who have been together for the past 6 years.

Also great to see Angel Iris in the photo, the “Coming to America” star’s 11-year-old daughter with Mel B. The “Spice Girls” star had claimed ex-husband Stephen Belafonte was trying to ruin the relationship between Eddie and Angel, and she fought during their custody war to keep Belafonte away from the child.

