Eddie Murphy And Fiancèe Welcome Son Max

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Murphy and his fiancèe Paige Butcher have a new baby boy.

The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist Monday saying Max Charles Murphy was born Friday and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

The boy’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year.

It’s the 10th child for the 57-year-old Eddie Murphy, the second child for the 39-year-old Butcher, and the couple’s second child together.

The “Nutty Professor” and “Beverly Hills Cop” actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012, and they recently became engaged.

The statement says Butcher and the baby are doing well.

Murphy and Butcher also have a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.

Murphy’s oldest child, Eric, is 29.

Black Actors , celebrity kids , Eddie Murphy , Paige Butcher

