Bill Cosby Believes He’s ‘Possessed’ By Late Mother

Bill Cosby’s mind is reportedly playing tricks on him behind bars, as Radar Online reports that the disgraced believes he is “possessed.”

A taped phone conversation obtained by the outlet has Cosby, 81, explaining why he believes his late mother is communicating with him spirituality.

The phone conversation has Cosby saying, “What I’m about to tell you is not something that I think is something in the cosmos, or spiritual or something… For the first time ever in my life, I was sitting and I was relaxed.”

“I am unsighted,” Cosby, who is legally blind, continued in the call, “So I took my hand and I was about to pick something up and my index finger went across – and I’m telling you the truth, this is not a joke and I’m very proud to tell you this at this time.

When it went across, there was a throbbing and that I think we’ve all had them in the muscle, some muscle will go ‘TICK TICK’ something like that. ‘TICK TICK.’ I put my finger back there to it – now, this is all subjective, I’m saying to myself my mother, who is dead. Not that she was contacting me, my mother calling me or trying to reach me,” he added.

Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in April. He’s serving 3 to 10 years in prison and also had to register as a sexually violent predator.

He’s trying to appeal his sentence.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE