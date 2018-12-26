Entertainment
Terrence Howard Proposes To Ex-Wife Mira Pak With Seven-Carat Engagement Ring

Terrence Howard is giving married life with his ex-wife, Mira Pak, as he proposed to her over the weekend and she said yes!!!

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … the “Empire” star popped the question Sunday night at Crustacean Beverly Hills in front of friends and family.

This will be Howard’s fifth marriage, to three women.

Howard popped the question with a 7-carat VVS diamond and rose gold engagement ring commissioned by celeb jeweler Ben Baller. The bling is reportedly worth about a million bucks.

“We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be,” he said in a video as he toasted his bride-to-be.

“It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you.”

Terrence and Mira were married in 2013 but she filed for divorce in 2015 while pregnant with the couple’s first kid, Qirin. They rekindled the romance earlier this year.

Terrence has a thing for remarrying an ex-wife. He married Lori McCommas in 1989 and they divorced in 2003 but tied the knot again in 2005 … only to divorce 2 years later. Howard was also briefly married to Michelle Ghent from 2010 to 2013.

2 thoughts on “Terrence Howard Proposes To Ex-Wife Mira Pak With Seven-Carat Engagement Ring

  2. Leslie on said:

    I give it 2 years…or less. He has admitted to being abusive to two ex-wives and an ex-girlfriend who caught him with a 17 y/o girl hidden in a bag (he was 45 at the time). He was your ex for a reason girl…don’t make the same mistake twice.

    Reply

