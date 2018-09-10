CLOSE
Lupita Nyong’o, Terrence Howard, Tyler Perry To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

( Photo Credit: PR Photos)

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will be welcoming Lupita Nyong’o, Teddy RileyTerrence HowardTyler Perry and Jackie Wilson (posthumously) in 2019.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the names via a live stream on its website, recently.

“The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world,” Walk of Fame chairman Vin Di Bona said in a statement.

He continued: “I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honoree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway!”

Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.

Below is the full list of 2019 honorees.

Motion Pictures: Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, and Gena Rowlands.

Television: Alvin and The Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child (posthumous).

Recording: Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley, Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and Jackie Wilson (posthumously).

Live Theatre/Live Performance: Idina Menzel, Cedric “The Entertainer,” Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino.

