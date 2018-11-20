Kandi Burruss Blames Marlo Hampton For Spin-Off Being Cancelled

Earlier this year we dropped word that Kandi Burruss was executive producing a new reality show called Hautelanta, which was to feature Marlo Hampton and Funky Dineva.

As reported by theJasmineBRAND.com, the show never came into fruition because it was officially canned.

But why?

In an interview on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM radio show, Kandi explained why the show ended up on the cutting room floor.

We actually did have a show that I was producing and the show ended up being dropped right when we were about to get started filming. I don’t want to put the blame on anyone but basically, the talent was being a little difficult. They weren’t getting things done by the deadline, basically. The network got fed up and moved on.

She continued,

It really sucked because this is something we had worked on for a couple of years. I had not even told anybody. It was in development for a while. So, to be able to keep that a secret for so long and they finally greenlight it and I’m super excited because they’re getting ready to drop the press release and I… The funny thing is, people didn’t really know Marlo and I to be great friends or anything like that. It’s not like we were great friends, it’s just the fact that I thought she was cool and it was during the 1 or 2 years after her and Nene fell out, she wasn’t really on Housewives. So, she came to Todd and I and was like, ‘I really wanna do TV again’ and so at that point, we started trying to develop something. We pitched it to a couple of networks. Somebody was interested and we went ahead and developed it.

Meanwhile, Funky Dineva didn’t hold back in blaming Marlo for the series falling apart.

She f*cked up our show that we had on WeTV! So, now she got to be over there with the Housewives and Kenya ain’t there no more and ain’t too many people f*ck with her. She had to make sure she had people she could film with other than Nene and Cynthia — because you know Nene drop and pick her up like a hot potato and Cynthia go either way depending on the weather and what time it is.

and there’s this …

Burruss thought she was shading her co-star Porsha Williams in a tweet that she quickly deleted Sunday (Nov. 18) after she realized she had been had by a fake account.

When a Porsha Williams fan page, pretending to be Williams, wrote: “As you much as you run your mouth about me @Kandi, you should be running on a treadmill. I know i taste good bitch #RHOA Keep making me your storyline.”

Burruss fired back with: “You so mad @PorshaWilliams Don’t check me, check your man. Meanwhile I’m countin’ checks at the new OLG!”

When Williams caught word of the post, she responded to Burruss’ via Instagram with a photo of her posing next to her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, along with the caption: “Hating ho*s ain’t HAPPY & happy ho*s ain’t HATING #FlyingAbove”

Fans of RHOA know that Williams and Burruss’ relationship has been rocky since their explosive season nine reunion, where it was revealed Burruss was falsely accused by Williams and former castmate Phadrea Parks of trying to seduce Porsha.

