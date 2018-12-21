Bruce Bruce Is Still Stripping

The hilarious Bruce Bruce is on the road with his comedy and he says he’s also still stripping! When he’s stripping he’s “chocolate butter!”

He’s been practicing his moves, like the “Japanese split and that’s side to side,” on card tables. He has broken about 12 but, his uncle hooked him up by putting cinder blocks under the table throwing a velvet table cloth on it and now he’s good!

The church folks say they don’t approve of his stripping but he sees women from church at his shows and they all scream and holler and grab at him when he’s in his “jump rope g-string.”

He’s performing his comedy at the Addison Improv tonight through Sunday.

