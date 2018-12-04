CLOSE
Gregg Leakes Defends ‘Overwhelmed’ Wife Nene After Her Comments About Him

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos)

Gregg Leakes is not here for online trolls coming for his “overwhelmed” wife, which is why he’s defending NeNe against critics who slammed her after she blasted her cancer-stricken husband on social media for being “Mean, Grouchy,” and “Evil”.

After the public backlash against NeNe for her insensitive comments, Gregg took to social media to praise his wife, saying “She’s given so much of herself.” He added that NeNe always “steps up to the plate. Something a lot of women can’t do or wouldn’t.”

Gregg wrote:

“I never even [thought] about someday we might be in this position but here we are in the struggle of life Damn! This woman right here has put a mountain on her back and carried it with grace. She’s given so much of herself. You Nene, steps up to the plate, bats and knock it out the park every time. Something a lot of women can’t do or wouldn’t. So what she hit a wall and her cup run over! Pray for her, encourage her, lift her up. What good is tearing down gonna do? I’m not bed stricken and i’m not dying of cancer! I’m kicking cancers ass”.

As we previously reported, Mr. Leakes took to Instagram last week to share an inspirational message about love, forgiveness and not being so quick to react out in anger.

In a since-deleted comment, NeNe slammed her husband for not following his own advice.

“Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach,” she replied, later adding: “You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool.”

After a user called her a “cool piece of work” and noted the “tables can easily turn,” Leakes clapped back.

“Chileeee shut up!” she wrote in response. “Gregg has done so much s—. It didn’t just start! While u commenting saying s– to me, ask him what has he done! Oh, and by the way, Gregg isn’t bed stricken and needing daily help! You got it twisted.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star then noted her frustrations on Twitter, writing “I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not be mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

But when a follower replied, “Unfortunately the closest person receives the undeserved lashing out, stay strong Sis… just breathe,” Leakes responded, “Naw I don’t think I can do it.”

She also fired back at another social media user who called her “so evil” and told her to “go to hell.”

“You don’t know S–T about Gregg and NeNe Leakes and you have no idea what he has done!” Leakes replied. “Ask him [a–hole].”

