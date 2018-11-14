Mel B And Stephen Belafonte Finalize Divorce

Spice Girls star Mel B has finally settled her divorce with estranged hubby Stephen Belafonte after several months of fighting.

They’ve worked out some details in their split that settled custody and addressed a valuable piece of Spice Girls memorabilia.

According to documents, obtained by The Blast, the Spice Girl and her estranged husband filed a judgment on certain issues that have been holding up a final settlement in the ongoing divorce.

One of the main issues was custody, and Belafonte had been trying to get custody of Mel’s 11-year-old daughter, Angel, who she had with Eddie Murphy.

The documents now state that an agreement has been made to keep Mel B 200 yards away from Stephen and his daughter from a previous relationship, Giselle, as well as keep him 200 yards away from Mel and Angel.

The pair reportedly was required to split the gym equipment they stored at the marital residence, but she can keep her studio equipment. The singer also secured a “video game console labeled Spice Girls,” that she paid Belafonte $2,500 to keep.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE